Calling on Sponsors and Golfers for Pattaya Sports Club Championship 2023

The Pattaya Sport Club would like to announce our golf members Club Championship on May 8 and 10 at the Pattaya Country Club. The format is a two day cumulative event and will have multiple flights with stroke play flights and stableford flights, all based on handicaps. There will be multiple places in each flight and lucky draw prizes at the conclusion of play on May 10.







If you cannot play but would like to support the event there are sponsorships available.

1) 2000-baht donation will get you (1) 200cm x 60cm “Feather Flag”

2) 5000-baht donation will get you (3) 200cm x 60cm “Feather Flags”

These flags will be displayed during the two day event and will be yours to keep after the event.





We are also looking for Platinum sponsors @ 50,000-baht. Those sponsors will be prominently displayed during the two day event with flags, additional signage, as well as exposure on our social media and to our 4,716 active members.

If you would like to support the event contact the office @ 038-415-424 or [email protected] The Pattaya Sports Club has proudly supported local charities for almost 50 years and appreciates your support.















