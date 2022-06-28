Bumper Event to close Pattaya Sports Club Bowls League Season

The PSC Lawn Bowls League which suffered delays because of the pandemic was finally concluded with the last round of matches being completed in May. Saturday June 4th saw 60 bowlers from all the 6 teams in the League converge on the Retreat Lawn Bowling Club for a bowls bonanza and the presentation of the trophy.







As winners of the League Bang Chang Lawn Bowls Club hosted the event and Captain Darren devised an itinerary which was a fabulous mix of competition and fun events in which everyone could participate.

With 30,000 baht on offer in prize money the competition for the blue ribbon triples event was keen but there was a reward for 10 of the 20 teams on the day so there were smiles all round. In between those matches there was a one bowl challenge and team target bowls which were a big hit with everybody taking part.





A few cold libations and a pig roast rounded off a wonderful day of bowls and sporting camaraderie to close out a frustrating but very successful inaugural league season. Plans are in hand to modify the format slightly for the second season which organisers hope to get underway in August.

Congratulations to Bang Chang Lawn Bowls Club, worthy winners of the PSC Lawn Bowls League 2021/22 and congratulations to all the participants in the season finale which saw 40 of the 60 players walking off with a prize and a big smile.

Thanks to all who helped organize the event.



























