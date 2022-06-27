Glue-sniffer with headache climbs tall pole in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
The glue sniffer suffering a massive headache is perched at the top of the 15-meter utility pole hoping to find relief.

A glue-sniffer with a headache apparently thought he’d find relief at the top of a 15-meter utility pole in Pattaya.

The man in his 40s was spotted both stealing a can of glue and entering a stranger’s apartment, only to get tossed out. Then he climbed up the pole on Soi Khopai 13, June 25.



Witnesses tried to talk sense into the glue-sniffer, but failed. Finally, police and rescuers arrived and put a ladder to the side of the pole and convinced man to come down.

The man only agreed, however, if he could get some headache medicine and a trip to the hospital. Police obliged, after a stop at the police station.

Police placed a ladder beside the roof next to the utility pole and convinced the ailing man to come down.









