Glue-sniffer with headache climbs tall pole in Pattaya

A glue-sniffer with a headache apparently thought he’d find relief at the top of a 15-meter utility pole in Pattaya.

The man in his 40s was spotted both stealing a can of glue and entering a stranger’s apartment, only to get tossed out. Then he climbed up the pole on Soi Khopai 13, June 25.







Witnesses tried to talk sense into the glue-sniffer, but failed. Finally, police and rescuers arrived and put a ladder to the side of the pole and convinced man to come down.

The man only agreed, however, if he could get some headache medicine and a trip to the hospital. Police obliged, after a stop at the police station.































