PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday, 22nd December, we went to Greenwood, where we played the A & B loops. It was a nice sunny day with a strong breeze. The course was in good condition with nice fairways. The greens were in good shape, but we had some problems with putting.

Dave Smith was the most consistent and won with 35 Stableford points. Jonathan Pratt was second with 31 Stableford points.

Jonathan Pratt also won all the near pins.