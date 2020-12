Nongprue continued spraying down Pattaya-area markets with disinfectant to kill any possible lingering coronavirus.

Nongprue dispatched health workers Dec. 25 to the Phu Yai Kui market a day after spraying three other sites.

The subdistrict’s Public Health and Environment Department said the campaign will continue regularly. While its actual benefit or necessity is dubious, health workers said it boosts Pattaya’s safe image.