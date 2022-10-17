Americans shine at Pattaya Sports Club – Mabprachan Golf Society tournament last week

Thursday, October 13th

Pattaya Country Club

1st Ty Anderson – 37 points

2nd Bob Edwards – 30 points

After all the rain of the last week we were happy to have a dry sunny day at Pattaya Country Club. We played the white tees, but from the yellow tee place. The course was under maintenance for a LPGA tournament.







It was a pleasure to see Bob Edwards again, just last week arrived from the States. The course was in pretty good condition and we had an enjoyable day.

The Americans made the day with a good performance. Ty Anderson was driving straight forward on all the holes. He came in with 37 stable ford points and Bob Edwards was second with 33 stable ford points.

There was only one near pin today for Dave Smith.

































