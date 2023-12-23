Paul Smith dominates the week with two wins at Greenwood and Pattavia

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bunker Boys Golf Society had a busy week of golf with three games at Eastern Star, Greenwood, and Pattavia. The week was marked by hot and windy conditions, slow rounds, and some unexpected changes of plans. Paul Smith emerged as the star of the week, winning two games with impressive scores.

The week started with a game at Eastern Star on Monday December 18, where a smaller-than-expected group of players faced a stiff breeze and a distraction from the RTAF pilot training overhead. The course was in excellent condition, but the pace of play was painfully slow. Robby Watts topped the leaderboard with a modest score of 34 points, followed by Alan Sullivan with 31 points and Mike Milland with 29 points. Milland also claimed the only two near pins of the day.







On Wednesday December 20, the group was scheduled to play at Treasure Hill, but they found out that they could not check in until 11.00 am and that three holes were out of play. They decided to cancel the game and moved to Greenwood, where they were allocated the A & B nines. The course was surprisingly damp in places and the wind was strong and variable. The group also encountered a bunch of Koreans who tried to push in between their groups and later formed a 15-ball on the A1 tee.

Scoring was of a high standard, with Paul Smith taking the first place with 40 points off a six handicap. Jimmy Carr, Rob Folland, and Kob Glover all scored 38 points and were placed second, third, and fourth on countback. Robby Watts and Phil Mashiter took the two near pins of the day. The group also paid tribute to Geoff Cox, whose body was cremated in Bangkok and his ashes spread on the Chao Phraya River.







The last game of the week was at Pattavia on Friday December 22, where the course was getting browner and harder with a lot of run on the fairways. The greens were fast but not as fast as expected. Paul Smith continued his winning form, taking the first place again with 39 points, this time off a five handicap. John Hughes came second with 37 points, making his first appearance in the winner’s circle. Kevin LeBar, who returned from a long sabbatical in the USA, took the third place with 35 points. Bil Richardson completed the podium with 33 points. Lewis Greig, Patrick Kelly, and Paul Smith (twice) took the near pins of the day.





























