A clinical victory over Bangkok Blues CC advances Pattaya CC to 2nd place with two games in hand

The short Songkran break had given some a rest, but others had recently return from a successful trip to a smoggy Chiang Mai where they helped The Drifters win The Shield Trophy at the International 6’s competition. Luke Stokes was awarded the Batsman of the Tournament for achieving the highest total score.

Winning was vital for PCC, as finishing in the top 2, and preferably first was essential to winning the matches in the final 4 play-offs with the least amount of difficulties. Apart from a lot of inaccurate bowling his match could have restricted BBCC to a very mediocre score of 130-140, but they managed 170 for 8 by the 25th over. This was never going to be a challenge to PCC who finished with 6.5 overs to spare.







This match, played in blistering heat with no breeze, was an endurance test for PCC, BBCC and the umpires who had already umpired an earlier B Division match. Drinks were required every 5 overs. PCC won the toss and elected to bowl first. As usual, Ryan Driver opened with pace and El Dutchie bowled from the other end with spin against Vidi Mishra and Manish Saxena. Ryan was unlucky not to strike in the first over when Jainish dropped a low shot from Vidit that caught him by surprise. Both opening overs set the tone for PCC’s bowling, 12 wides from two overs and an eventual tally of 35 wides and 46 extras – a dismal performance on the accuracy front.







Notwithstanding, BBCC were finding runs off the bat hard to come by and this frustration induced Manish into a rash swing-and-miss and was stumped for 1 by Harrison Straw. Arjun Gupta took his place and played a steadfast innings for 1 hour 25 minutes for 30 runs from 36 balls. Ryan took his first and only wicket when Vidit was caught by Simon Philbrook for 9 and BBCC were 33 for 2 in the 7th over. Steve Christie (Crunch) took over from El Dutchie and bowled really well at 4 per over and only 1 wide, but Ali Haider was giving Ryan a drubbing. El Dutchie came back on and immediately took a wicket when he bowled Ali for his quickfire 24.

70 for 3 off 11 overs and a bit behind the normal run rate. Habby Singh was brought into the attack but he too suffered from wobblyitis of the bowling arm with 9 wides from 4 overs, however he did manage to get a wicket in his first over, that of Kamlesh Sing for 1, caught by Andy Emery. 73 for 4. El Dutchie kept the run rate down and finished with 5 overs 2 for 21. BBCC’s next wicket fell after drinks when Jainish took a sharp caught and bowled to dismiss Rahat Hussein for 9. Wickets continued to fall steadily when Crunch had Arjun caught behind by Simon Philbrook.







Shantanu Tambe had some luck when he was dropped at cover by Harrison and he went on to finish 18 not out, meanwhile Habby and Andy were being bashed around the ground and the run rate increased to 11 an over to give BBCC a respectable (ish) score, but they continued to lose wickets. Vivek Yadav was next to go with his score on 17 and BBCC on 142 in the 23rd over. He hit a high ball towards long-on and Luke Stokes made an amazing catch, running at full speed diving forward one-handed. Not to be outdone, Wezley Masterton did the same a long off to Abhay Singh who was the final wicket to fall a 164, both bowled by Andy Emery. Manish Shahi finished on 6 no out with BBCC on 170 for 8.

Wez and Ryan took the creases against opening bowlers Vivek and Manish. BBCC’s first 2 overs were very tidy and they were not giving away extras, but from the 3rd over onwards PCC kept the run rate at 7-9 per over with plenty of boundaries coming from both batsmen. Haider Ali, Shantanu Tambe and Ajay Tak were all put to the cosh as they went for 10-15 per over. Wez was lucky when his score was 33, as Vidi Mishra dropped a skier at mid-wicket. However, he soon succumbed to Kamlesh’s first over as he skied a ball to Shantanu and Wez went for 42 from 30 balls. 88 for 1 in the 10th over. Luke took the crease and had a cautious start for the first 3 overs.







In the meantime, Ryan was suffering from the heat and a small lapse of concentration allowed a ball from Shantanu to sneek between bat and pad. Bowled for 46 and PCC were doing well at 90 for 1 from only 11 overs. Luke then decided to set about Haider, Shantanu and Rahat with a flurry of boundaries and raced on to 46 not out. Jainish took on Kamlesh and scored 20 in 4 balls, but had some luck when he was dropped by Vivek at mid-wicket. Nonetheless, Jainish finished on 30 not out as Luke hit the final ball for 4 and PCC won by 8 wickets on 174 for 2 in 18.1 overs.

The man of the match was awarded to Ryan Driver, again, for his 46 and 1 wicket.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors; the Outback Sports Bar, the Magic Bar, the Ayen Bar and the Pattaya Sports Group for their continued support.





















