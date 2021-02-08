Pattaya Cricket Club restart season with 28 run loss to Asian Stars CC

The PCC started their inaugural match at their new home ground, Pattana Sports Resort, on 7 Feb 2021. Phase 1 of the construction was completed during the Chonburi covid-19 restrictions, but phase 2 will see a lengthening of the playing area at the northern and western ends.







This was an exciting match where control swung from one team to the other throughout. Ultimately, PCC let themselves down by giving away a huge number of extras, 37, how many times have I written that! ASCC only gave away 8 extras and PCC lost by 28 runs.

ASCC won the toss and chose to bat. P Singh could have been out first ball but Simon Philbrook couldn’t quite hold the catch at 2nd slip. It didn’t matter because P Singh (Capt Dimple) lost his leg stump next ball to an in-swinging full toss from Ryan Driver for a duck.





Chris Lindop’s bowling was somewhat wayward in terms of extras and Depak Rawat swotted him for 6. Ryan Driver’s next over bowled Deepak and PCC were doing well with ASCC at 13 for 2 from 3 overs.

Darmesh was joined by Ajay Bije and both steadied the ship until Darmesh (15) was caught behind by Simon Wetherell off Matt Harkness. Bilal Rana (43) took the crease and added a further 86 with Ajay (35) until Bilal was LBW to Chris Lindop.

At 125 for 4 from 19 overs ASCC were in control, but things were about to change.

Ajay was caught behind off Bernie Lamprecht and Wasim Raza (1) quickly followed by an excellent catch at deep mid-wicket by Simon Philbrook off Chris Lindop. Imran Cheema (31) scored quickly for his 31 with four 4s and a 6, until caught behind off Andy Emery, but his partners fell quickly and cheaply.

ASCC finished on 178 for 9 and a very defendable score.

Ajay, Bilal and Imran all batted well, whilst Chris Lindop finished with 33 for 3 from 5 overs.







PCC would have to work hard at the crease to win the match and they started well with Simon Wetherell (42) and Luke Stokes (35) as ASCC rang the changes on the bowlers. Both batsmen were lucky to survive as Luke was dropped on a difficult caught and bowled chance off Imran Cheema whilst Simon was dropped 3 times on the boundary, one of which went for a 6.

PCC were ahead on run rate at the beginning but that slowed after Luke was superbly caught and bowled with a one-handed catch by Laxman Singh in the 11th over. Once Simon W was caught by Kamlesh in the deep on 81, PCC’s middle order suffered a self-induced collapse, losing 5 wickets for 21. Good catching and clever field placements took Ryan Driver (4), caught at point by Dermesh Mer off Bilal, Matt Harkness (10), Simon Philbrook (4) and Bernie Lamprecht (3) all caught at Cow Corner off Laxman. Chris Lindop, played one of his typical late cuts towards 3rd man, but forgot that there was a 2nd slip and Dimple took a superb left-handed catch to dismiss Chris for a golden duck.





Now ASCC were in control and PCC were struggling being well behind the run rate required. Trevor Moolman and Andy Emery took the crease, with Dimple and Bharat Singh finishing the bowling. Trevor and Andy scored briskly with singles and 2s but without boundaries they were never going to make it. Andy edged a ball to short 3rd man and ran without looking or waiting for Trevor’s call. Big mistake – Trevor’s “No”, sent him back but a direct hit dismissed Andy for a valiant 20. Shiv Kumar arrived to score 3 not out whilst Trevor finished exhausted but unbeaten on 21.

PCC ended their innings with 150 for 8 and a loss by 28 runs.

Laxman Singh was man of the match with 24 for 6 off 5 overs.

For all those cricket fans out there, visit the Pattayacricketclub.com website. Or visit Pattana Sports Resort to watch a game. The fixtures can be found on Bangkokcricketleague.com/fixtures and look under A Division, press GO. There is a tent and cold wet refreshments.











