2 matches of EURO 2020 Round of 16 live on Thai local channel tonight

By Pattaya Mail
0
141
Two matches live on NBT2HD tonight at 11PM and 2AM.

UEFA EURO 2020 on NBT2HD
Round of 16
26 June 2021
Wales vs Denmark 11 PM
27 June 2021
Italy vs Austria – 2 AM  (NNT)


16 qualified teams going for the EURO 2020 Cup.

The ‘Azzurri’ Italian team which has made a great impression in the first round by collecting 9 points, scoring 7 goals in 3 wins against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, plays against Austria tonight at 2AM.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR