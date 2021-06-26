Sports 2 matches of EURO 2020 Round of 16 live on Thai local channel tonight By Pattaya Mail June 26, 2021 0 141 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Two matches live on NBT2HD tonight at 11PM and 2AM. UEFA EURO 2020 on NBT2HD Round of 16 26 June 2021 Wales vs Denmark 11 PM 27 June 2021 Italy vs Austria – 2 AM (NNT) 16 qualified teams going for the EURO 2020 Cup. The ‘Azzurri’ Italian team which has made a great impression in the first round by collecting 9 points, scoring 7 goals in 3 wins against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, plays against Austria tonight at 2AM.