Pattaya pub continues to distribute food to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic

The operators of Lisa on the Beach pub have continuously distributed food and relief provisions to tens of thousands of people in Pattaya and Banglamung during the Covid-19 pandemic. They started their charitable activities right from the outbreak of the first wave early last year, continued through the second wave, and are still generously doing so during this third wave.







Proprietors Kanjana Chairoj and Virapol Thabantherng, in cooperation with the Pattaya police and city officials, held their latest charitable event on June 25 when they distributed 600 relief packages of rice and dried food to the needy.

Kanjana said, “There seems to be no end in sight for people who are affected by the tremendous damage caused by the pandemic. While many countries are slowly opening their businesses again, Pattaya is still in the midst of an economic crisis and not showing even the slightest sign of recovery.



“Throughout these hard times, we the people of Pattaya will continue to do all we can to help the needy until such time as our city gets back on its feet again and everyone can start earning a living as we did before.”

























