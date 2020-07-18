Ty Anderson wins again on Thursday

Pattaya Sorts Club Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday, July 14, we went to Eastern Star. It was a cloudy and humid day after a night with heavy rain. The sky looked threatened black, but we kept dry. By midday we had some sun and it became hot.







The course was in good condition, but the greens were slow.

It was an exciting battle between Dave Smith and Willem Lasonder. The result was determined on the last hole. Willem kept his head cool and beat Dave on the count back, both with 34 Stableford points.







Only one near pin for Neil Harvey.

Our venue for Thursday 16th July was the A & C loop at Greenwood. The course was in quite good condition, but very wet after the rain the night before. The weather was cloudy with a black sky. We were lucky that the rain just came when we were at the turn and could hide. After the rain the course was even heavier to play. We are used to it, that the last few weeks Ty Anderson always wins and today again with a convincing 39 Stableford points and a beautiful birdie on A9. Dave Smith is finding his form back and became second with 37 points.

Near pins: Ty Anderson and Dave Smith.











