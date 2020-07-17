Land inspection prompts complaint to Pattaya-Na Jomtien police

A Sriracha man filed trespassing charges against forestry officials he claimed came armed to his property for an illegal inspection.

Surathep Topanitch and his brother filed their complaint with Najomtien police July 16 about the inspection of his land in the subdistrict.







The complaint named Nipon Kaseamsawas, the head of the Resources Conservation and Protection Office in Protected Area Regional Office 2 and Maneerat Sriwattananon, an officer at Siri Charoenwat Forest Plantation Project.

He claimed they were carrying guns and knives and frightened him and had given no notice of the inspection.



No information was provided on what prompted the inspection or what the forestry officials were looking for or discussed.

Najomtien police said they would send a letter to the forestry office seeking information.











