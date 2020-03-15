Tony Robbins aces Parichat International Golf Course Pattaya

Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, March 9 Bangpakong Riverside Stableford

1st Keith Norman (14) 38 points

2nd Lance Conway-Jones (14) 37 points

3rd Michael Brett (16) 35 points

Near pins Takeshi Hakozaki, Barry Murnin, & Michael Brett.

Our last visit to the Bangpakong Riverside Course was somewhat disappointing with the course in the poorest condition anyone could remember, but Monday it was back to its best again. The fairways were well grassed and green and the greens were a good speed and ran true, so it looks like it will now become a regular on our monthly playing schedule again. The air was still as we teed off but after a few holes, the usual breeze started to blow and conditions became a bit cooler. A very quiet course meant a quick round with no delays or holdups, just as golf should be played.

Keith Norman proclaimed the course was the best he had played in the last few months and set about proving it with a very respectable round of thirty-eight points, a slip up on the last robbed him of forty points. Second went to Lance Conway-Jones a stroke back. Third should have gone to Garry Smith but for some reason, he failed to turn in his card so could not be counted thereby conceding third place to Michael Brett who again had a Barry Crocker with the putter and should have had forty points, a recurring theme.







Wednesday, March 11th Eastern Star Stableford

1st Dave Ashman (21) 34 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 33 points

3rd Tony Robbins (19) 33 points

Near pins Keith Norman, Roland Davison, & Michael Brett.

Another visit to Eastern Star where once again the reception we received was frosty at best. Someone forgot to bring our PSC vouchers, none were available for purchase and definitely no compromise on green fees, it was just another case of take it or leave it. The course was in average condition, but difficult as always and not helped by a coastal breeze.

Scoring was mediocre at best with Dave Ashman taking first place with a score of thirty-four. Dave is becoming a bit of a Quasimodo (a bell ringer) generously once again donating his winnings in a worthy cause quenching the thirst of all present with a cleansing ale, well done Dave. Second place went to Michael Brett on countback with thirty-three points relegating Tony Robbins to third. Shot of the day went to Roland Davison who on the fifth hole hit his bunker shot from about one hundred and forty yards out with a nine-iron straight into the hole for an eagle, pretty to watch.

Friday, March 13th Parichat Stableford

1st Keith Smithson (4) 37 points

2nd Roland Davison (15) 34 points

3rd Nigel Harrison (21) 34 points

Near pins Barry Murnin, Roland Davison, & Tony Robbins (hole in one)







For the superstitious amongst us, Friday 13th is considered the unluckiest day of the year. So back at Woodys Bar we waited to see who could make the claim as the unluckiest player of the day. With hindsight, we should have had a special prize for the one with the best story. On the other hand perhaps not as it may have been too difficult to decide between bad luck and bad play. As it turned out we were all a bit unlucky as far as the condition of the course goes. It was in a poor state compared to our last visit a month ago. The fairways have turned brown, and the tee boxes had recently been heavily sanded, but the greens were good.

It turned out to be a curious day in many ways. Our leader Jimmy Carr sported a new very short haircut and was barely recognisable. Jack Penny had a strange round, he sliced his drive on one hole onto an adjacent fairway, played a blind second shot over trees to within six inches of the pin and sank the birdie putt. That was not the only curious part of his game as he had thirty points with six wipes and two one-point holes, a real curate’s egg of a round.

Tony Robbins got the second ace of his golf career, the last being some twenty years ago. Perhaps the unlucky prize should go to John Hughes who went home a week early and missed out on two free drinks at the bar, no doubt he will make up for it on his next visit.

Freshly arrived via South Africa, Keith Smithson took first place with thirty-seven points. Roland Davison edged out Nigel Harrison on countback, both with thirty-four. Near pins to Barry Murnin, Roland Davison, (within a whisker of an ace) and of course Tony Robbins (with an ace).











