Thailand’s Health Min praises self-quarantined woman in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI (TNA) Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a woman who had returned from South Korea and kept herself in a rented house in the northern province following a self-quarantine request of the government.







Mr Anutin went to the rented house of the 29-year-old woman in Fa Ham sub-district of Muang Chiang Mai district. She stayed there alone and neighbors were hanging bags of food at her door on a daily basis.

The woman set a good example and helped protect her community and the 14-day quarantine would end tomorrow, MrAnutin said. He gave a sum of money to her parents to help her pay the house rent.

On the same occasion, Mr Anutin gave moral support to Fa Ham volunteers who were taking good care of people returning from countries hit by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and for making cloth masks for officials working on disease control.

Mr Anutin condemned the people who hoarded up surgical masks and sold them at inflated prices. He encouraged people to deal a blow to them by making cloth masks for own use. (TNA)












