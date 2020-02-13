The Adventure through Bangkok’s Chinatown 

Bangkok’s Chinatown is known as a bustling Shopping district and a popular street food destination. Although the busy enclave is usually chaotic during the day, which always frustrates visitors, things get a bit easier in the evening.







From Hua Lamphong MRT station, you can take a stroll to Wat Traimit and pay homage to the country’s biggest gold Buddha statue. Your Yaowarat (Chinatown) excursion can start from the nearby Chinatown has a lot of retail shops to offer.

After the business hours, Yaowarat turns more vivid when street food vendors set up their stalls and welcome you into the world of street food. Try the iconic dishes like Yen-Ta-Fo, a sweet noodle soup with sweet Red Sauce, Seafood barbeque, sweet noodle of J Muay, Nai-Ek roll noodle, etc. Complete your food excursion with some Chinese dessert at Kia Meng or [email protected]

Between these yummy stops, visit the Chinese cultural landmarks such as Wat KangkornKamalawat, Guan-Yin Goddess at Thian Fah Foundation, or Guan-U Shrine at the Old Market.

Walk south and you will be among a flower market at Pak Khlong Talad. Although the city’s biggest flower market has moved, the remaining flower shops and stalls are still vivid enough.

At the foot of the Memorial Bridge, you can see the Monument of King Rama I who founded Bangkok seated on the throne. Rest your legs at the Park, and watch the city glows at night. You may even love the atmosphere during the night more than at the day.

How to get there: Take Bangkok’s MRT to Hua Lamphong. You can either walk from there or catch a taxi or Tuk-Tuk. Yaowarat is a short ride away.