Seton’s 37 take top spot at Phoenix, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 5th Oct

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold today in quite hot conditions until we got to the Ocean loop; then we got the breeze thank goodness. The course was in great nick with lush fairways and greens that were not exactly fast but good to putt on.







We did get a small shower of rain but not enough to get wet.

Seven players managed to score better than 30 points and the rest were ordinary to say the least, including the scribe.

The winners were all in the first group, with Brian Chapman taking 3rd place with 34 points, Malcolm Adamson took 2nd with 36 points, and John Seton took 1st spot with 37 points.

There were no twos recorded.











