Pattaya mayor rushes aid to victims of storm and mud runoff

Thirty Pattaya workers and volunteers pumped out storm runoff and scooped up mud that flooded homes in a central Pattaya housing development.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome led the team to Pacific Village opposite the closed Hollywood disco in the Nong Aor Community the afternoon of Oct. 3 after three hours of early morning rain.

Houses about 150 meters inside the village saw walls collapse and floors covered in mud washed in from runoff from higher elevations that inundated the neighborhood.

The mud was shoveled into bags that will be used later as sandbags to help others survive flooding. City workers also used pumps to dry out homes.



















