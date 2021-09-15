Sandbox & vaccines

Dear Editor,

As a semi-permanent resident of Pattaya with an O non-immigration visa I used the Sandbox programme to reenter Thailand last week. It is easy to criticise such an initiative but the Thais should be congratulated for thinking outside the box and being creative, instead of burying their heads in the sand. The instructions for entry (for dummies) on the Thai Embassy websites were very simple to follow and the efficiency of the immigration process at Phuket Airport remarkable. It took me one hour between landing and reaching my taxi. To open up Pattaya is a completely different kettle of fish, of course, and will require a lot more creativity.







As a postlude, I would like to congratulate whoever was in charge of setting this up. Too bad they were not in charge of the vaccine rollout!

Sincerely

Harry Spence Lyth



























