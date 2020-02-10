Richard Fearby Comes in Under Par

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Feb. 7 Pattavia Stableford

Although it received a good shower of rain the previous evening, Pattavia Golf course is showing plenty of dry patches. Earlier visits saw only the rough drying out, but now some brown tinges are appearing on the fairways. However, the greens are in top notch condition and still tricky enough, even for the good golfers.





At the first tee, the first of our twelve groups started slightly later than scheduled, unusually, as we had another society in front. They had only four groups and moved along very well so there were no hold-ups and everyone finished in good time.

The A flight saw a runaway win for #1 handicapper, Richard Fearby, with a score of 40 points, but more importantly a gross score of 69, excellent play on this course, or any course for that matter.

David DeCaminada had his best game this trip, so far, scoring 38 points for second spot ahead of the ever-present Paul Smith who held out Paul Tedesco on 37 points.

The B flight went to a three-way countback and determined that Charles Miller came out on top followed by returnee, Michael Olah, in his first game back and Karl Flood, finding some form, taking the third spot.

The C flight scores didn’t set the world on fire but provided a tight finish with four scores of 32 points.

Rick Pope came out best to take the win from Chris Walsh, in a rare appearance, with Tip Briney filling third place. Jim Ferris was the unlucky one to miss out.

Near Pins A flight: Michael Olah, David DeCaminada, Ray Banks, & Stuart Kidd. B flight: Bryan Barrell, Charles Miller, Garry Hookey, & Berndt Motzenbacher.

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Richard Fearby (1) – 40 pts

2nd Place – David DeCaminada (9) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Paul Smith (4) – 37 pts c/back







B Flight (15-19)

1st Place – Charles Miller (18) – 36 pts c/back

2nd Place – Michael Olah (17) – 36 pts c/back

3rd Place – Karl Flood (15) – 36 pts c/back

C Flight (20+)

1st Place – Rick Pope (20) – 32 pts c/back

2nd Place – Chris Walsh (27) – 32 pts c/back

3rd Place – Tip Briney (24) – 32 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Mike Tottenham 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Derek Phillips 21 pts

The last bus returned quite late after being held up on the 331 due to a fatal accident. By the time that arrived at Links Bar, many players from earlier buses had drifted off into the night.

So, the Green Jacket winner wasn’t there, nor was the would-be recipient of the ‘wig’ so Phil decided he would also hold off the ‘silly hat’. That was a good move because he would have worn it himself for driving into Greenwood Golf Club before being reminded he should be back up the road at Pattavia.

After the ‘exciting’ week we have had, a rather tame finish, but we can take that.







