Paul Greenaway crowned Apple’s Irish Bar Medal Champion 2020

PSC Golf from Apples Irish Bar

A good week was had at Apple’s Irish Bar during which we played the Medal Champion Final and our monthly team event.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The medal final was held Tuesday, 20th October at Greenwood GC where the course was in very good condition but also very challenging. This was reflected in the scoring with Paul Greenaway (13) coming in with a 76 nett, good enough to be crowned Medal Champion 2020.









The monthly team event was a 4-person scramble played Friday 30th October at Pattana C+A course, which was in very good condition and playing very long. Scoring was very good, with the top 3 teams only separated by 0.2 of a shot.

In second were Peter Terry, Barry Copestake, Keith Allan and Jim Bell with 60.6 nett. The winners were Jim Reid, AJ Beazly, Greg Scott and Doug Campbell with 60.5 nett.











