Pattaya’s Paul Durkan tops the list again

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, Aug. 31

Laem Chabang A+C

Stableford

On another fine, but overcast day, our twelve golfers, who became thirteen, after adding one who forgot to sign up, headed off for beautiful Laem Chabang golf course.







As usual, this course was in great condition. There was some sanding of the greens, but this seems to be the best time to do it as most courses are in the same process. However, because these greens are already so good, it is only a light sanding.

Once again, our first group was behind a slow ladies group, but when they stopped for a break, our group was called through, so finished in just on four hours.

The first nine, the A course, seemed easy going but the next nine, the C course, sorted out a few as there were some very less than exciting scores turned in.

Paul Durkan, again, carried on his consistency to score another handicap equaling 36 points after scoring 20 points on the back nine, including a ‘blob’ on the par five C2, when his ball found some water.





Once more, Bill Copeland filled the role of bridesmaid with a solid 35 points to take second spot. Tom Herrington can be good or better and his 33 points, after a consistent 17 front and 16 back, got him third place.

The C nine here is usually a challenge and this proved to be the case for many, with some rather ordinary scores and some single figures thrown in.

Walter Baechli had a blinder on the front nine, but faded badly on the back, but still won ‘best front nine.’







Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Paul Durkan (5) – 36 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (13) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Tom Herrington (19) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Walter Baechli – 22 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Tip Briney – 17 pts

We have played this course twice a month for a long time at a special price, but now that price may be increased, ready for the High Season, a closer look may be warranted.











