Waterworks upgrade for Pattaya Baan Nern Rodfai village residents

Pattaya will spend 450,000 baht to improve the water system at the low-income at Ban Nern Rodfai Community housing project.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad toured the East Pattaya neighborhood Aug. 31 after complaints about poor tap water flow. Residents along the railway said they had no water at all.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority previously surveyed the area and designed an upgraded system. Pattaya said now the city has approved the budget and bidding has begun for a contractor.

There is no estimate on when construction will begin or how long it will take.











