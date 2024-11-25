Weekend gridlocks as major events draw crowds to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic congestion has become a significant issue in Pattaya as multiple events take place, attracting large crowds on November 24. Key areas affected include Pattaya South Road, Pattaya Central Road, Thepprasit Road, and the inbound Sukhumvit Road leading to Chonburi.

Two major events are contributing to the traffic woes. A world-class hip-hop concert is being held at Legend Siam, while the Pattaya Coffee Festival is drawing coffee enthusiasts to Central Pattaya Beach. The influx of visitors has led to heavy traffic jams across the city.

Traffic officers have been actively managing the situation, stepping out of their stations to direct vehicles and ease the flow. However, many tourists still face significant delays, with some opting to skip outings altogether, choosing to dine and relax at their accommodations instead.

The problem of congestion is not new to Pattaya, especially along popular routes like Pattaya Beach Road and Jomtien Beach Road, where parking shortages exacerbate the issue. With the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival scheduled for next weekend (Nov 29-30), concerns are mounting over how the city will handle even larger crowds and intensified traffic conditions.

As one local remarked, “This is just how festivals are—more cars than roads.” For now, travelers are advised to plan their routes carefully and allow extra time for travel.

















































