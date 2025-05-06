Ocean Marina Jomtien named Best Marina in Asia at Yacht Style Awards

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ocean Marina Jomtien has been named Best Marina in Asia at the prestigious Yacht Style Awards, held at ONE°15 Marina in Singapore on the eve of the Singapore Yachting Festival. The award marks a significant milestone for the marina and reinforces its reputation as a premier yachting destination in the region.







The accolade is seen as a tribute to the late Khun Kris Assakul, whose vision and ambition led to the creation of Ocean Marina. His dream was to establish one of Asia’s finest marinas—an aspiration now fully recognised on the international stage.

Marina Manager Scott Finsten expressed his pride in the achievement and gave full credit to his team. “This award is a reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and tireless work of our entire team,” he said. “Their commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining the highest standards has made this recognition possible.”



The management of Ocean Marina Jomtien also extended heartfelt appreciation to members, boat owners, tenants, and partners, acknowledging their essential role in the development of the marina’s vibrant and welcoming community. Their ongoing trust and support have been instrumental in shaping the marina into what it is today.

The recognition highlights not only the marina’s facilities and services but also the strong sense of community and teamwork that defines Ocean Marina. With continued commitment to excellence and innovation, Ocean Marina Jomtien looks ahead to further enhancing its role as a leading hub for yachting and waterfront lifestyle in Asia.

































