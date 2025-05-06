Soi Dog Foundation tackles stray dog crisis at Chachoengsao landfill

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – Soi Dog Foundation has stepped in to address the growing crisis of stray dogs at a landfill site in Mueang Hua Samrong, Plang Yao district, where an estimated 700 dogs have taken refuge. The foundation has launched a large-scale CNVR (catch, neuter, vaccinate, return) campaign to control the population and improve animal welfare conditions at the site.







The initiative follows rising public concern after reports in January shed light on the deteriorating conditions and unchecked breeding of dogs scavenging for food at the landfill. So far, more than 250 dogs have been neutered by Soi Dog’s mobile team, with efforts continuing until all dogs at the site are treated.

Dr. Tuntikorn Rungpatana, Soi Dog’s CNVR Director, highlighted the severity of the problem. “The area continues to see illegal dumping of dogs through a back entrance, compounding the issue. The dogs form packs and reproduce rapidly, worsening an already critical situation,” he said. “This crisis underscores the urgent need not just for CNVR, but also for greater public awareness and cooperation from local authorities to promote responsible pet ownership.”



To support ongoing care, the foundation has partnered with two local feeder groups to provide food and monitor the animals’ health. “If any of the dogs show signs of illness, we ensure they receive treatment,” Dr. Tuntikorn added.

The response has also seen support from the private sector. Food Innova Trading Company, based in Bangkok, has donated pet food for the dogs. Local resident Khun Wa, who has been feeding the animals for over 18 months, expressed relief at the growing support. “In the beginning, I was feeding them alone. It was heart-breaking to watch them starve,” she said. “Now, with Soi Dog’s help, things are improving.”

Encouragingly, around 45 puppies from the site have already been adopted by residents in the area. Soi Dog’s presence in Chachoengsao began in 2023, with mobile sterilisation clinics set up in Bang Nam Priao and plans underway to expand across the province. Locals from areas such as Gateway City have begun bringing in animals for sterilisation.

Dr. Tuntikorn stressed the need for a long-term, sustainable food supply and urged local agencies to fundraise and take proactive steps. “A structured food plan, annual rabies vaccinations, and security measures such as CCTV at the site are vital to preventing future abandonment,” he said, noting that dog dumping violates Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act, 2014.

Soi Dog Foundation remains committed to completing CNVR efforts at the landfill and will continue its broader campaign to reduce the stray dog population through sterilisation and vaccination.



































