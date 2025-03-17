Celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at the British Club Bangkok

Join the Royal British Legion Thailand (RBLT) on May 8, 2025, for a Garden Party Commemoration marking the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Hosted at the British Club Bangkok, the event starts at 3 p.m., aligning with UK celebrations.

Relive the spirit of Victory in Europe Day, just as it was celebrated 80 years ago—an afternoon of history, camaraderie, and celebration.







🎟️ Tickets: 1,650 THB (includes):

✅ Splendid buffet

✅ Free-flow wine (until 9 p.m.)

✅ Live music from Pax Jitlada

✅ Discounted draft lager & IPA

💙 Special discounted rates for RBL Thailand Branch members!



📢 Sponsorship & Group Tables Available

🔹 Table of 8 – 12,000 THB

🔹 Table of 10 – 15,000 THB

🔹 Donations also welcome

Located in the heart of Bangkok, the British Club is a convenient venue for both Bangkok residents and those traveling from outside the city to join this historic occasion.

🎟️ Reserve Your Spot Today!

📧 Email: [email protected]

📲 Scan the QR code on the event poster to join our LINE group for updates.

Raise a glass, share in the remembrance, and celebrate this remarkable milestone together!























