Michelin Star Dining with Chef Vichit Mukura at Pebbles Bar and Grill

Khun Krisada & Khun Vipavan Mahadumrongkul, Managing Director of The Ninesotel Co., Ltd together with the guest chef, Michelin-starred Chef Vichit Mukura, extended their warm welcome to all diners joining the Michelin Star Dining event at Pebbles Bar and Grill recently on December 12, 2021. (from left to right) Mr. Denis Richter Khun Krisada Mahadumrongkul Khun Sarinya Mahadumrongkul Chef Vichit Mukura Khun Vipavan Mahadumrongkul Khun Aliwassa Pathnadabutr and Khun Tayanin Nuchachatpong. Along with several other special guests such as Khun Arunocha Panuphan Khun Akawut Suwannaprakorn Khun Suebwong Kaewtipparat and Khun Pakpoon Suwantemee.







The Executive Chef of Thai restaurant Royal Osha, Chef Vichit Mukura, is a well-respected chef, originally from Pattaya with more than four decades of experience in the Thai culinary world, and considered a master by many. The one-day-only exclusive event was an exquisite gastronomic journey of the Michelin-starred Chef’s creations – A modern Thai fine-dining experience.



“I am honored that Renaissance Pattaya invited me to be part of the first time ever Michelin Star Dining event in Pattaya amid the wonderful seafront scenic & ambiance. I personally selected all ingredients with care as well as controlled the cooking processes to be fresh, clean, and full of charm. The menu items are created especially for this event. Not only the taste of the food, yet the creativity as well. I would like to see Thai food on the world stage which is ready to be rediscovered by foodies around the globe to taste the Thai food that is rich in health benefits & with beautiful presentation. I am sure that everyone will be having an unforgettable experience.” said Chef Vichit Mukura







Chef Vichit, together with the kitchen team of Royal Osha & Pebbles Bar and Grill, has prepared the special menus for both lunch and dinner with a Thai contemporary presentation; highlighted items such as Crab Meat and Avocado Salad with Fresh Herbs, light but yet full of flavor; Pan-fried Spring Chicken with Turmeric Chicken Consomme, tasty consomme that has been brewed for five hours; Pan-Fried Red Grouper with Toasted Rice Powder and Sweet & Salty Tamarind Sauce with Neem Flowers, soft and juicy fish fillet with all the ingredients to complement one another; Yogurt Ice-cream with Caramelized Kaffir Lime serving with Frozen Pomelo and the Petit Fours which concluded the gastronomic event perfectly.







Pebbles Bar and Grill is a seafront restaurant that was recently awarded the Luxury Beachside Restaurant by the World Luxury Restaurant Award 2021. The destination restaurant offers premium grill of steak & seafood with a stunning sunset view of Pattaya – Na Jomtien riviera.

For more information and future event, follow;

Facebook: Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Facebook: Pebbles Bar and Grill

LINE Official: @renpattaya



























