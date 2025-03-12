Memorial Charity Gala Dinner in honour of Dr. Otmar Deter

PATTAYA, Thailand – Join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Otmar Deter, a distinguished electrical engineer, philanthropist, and dedicated Rotarian, who passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 86.

Dr. Deter dedicated his life to excellence in engineering and humanitarian service. He played a pivotal role in Rotary International, serving as President of the German-speaking Rotary Club of Phoenix Pattaya (2013-2014) and later as Charter President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International (2014) – the first German-speaking E-Club in Asia.







Together with his wife, Dr. Margret Deter, he was a steadfast supporter of the Prostheses Foundation of H.R.H. The Princess Mother, donating 15 million baht to provide prosthetic limbs for those in need. Their contributions were personally recognized by H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

This special evening will be presided over by Clinical Professor Niwes Nantachit, Secretary General of the Prostheses Foundation.

Venue: Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Registration: 5:00 – 5:50 PM

International Buffet + Soft Drinks & Live Music: 1,000 Baht

Charity Fashion Show

All proceeds will support The Prostheses Foundation of H.R.H. The Princess Mother.

Pre-payments can be made to: Chanunda Kongphol, Kasikorn Bank – Account Number: 490-235-378-5 Email: [email protected]























