Temperatures drop, rain continues in Pattaya, Northern and Central Regions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has reported a temperature drop of 1-2°C across the country, with strong winds. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas, particularly in the northern and central regions.

A high-pressure system from China is affecting Thailand, leading to cooler temperatures and strong winds, though rain and thunderstorms will continue in areas such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan. The department advised residents in the northern and central regions to take precautions against changing weather conditions, while farmers should protect crops and livestock from potential damage.







In the southern region, strong easterly winds will bring heavy rain to some areas, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. High waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea are expected, with waves in the lower Gulf reaching 2-3 meters, especially in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Authorities warned against sea travel in areas with heavy rain.

Regarding air quality, dust and haze levels in the northern region remain high due to weak winds. Meanwhile, the northeastern, central, and eastern regions have moderate to good air quality.

Bangkok and Surroundings: Temperature drop of 1-2°C, strong winds. Min temp: 25-27°C, Max temp: 33-36°C. Southeast winds at 10-25 km/h.



Northern Region: Temperature drop of 1-2°C, thunderstorms expected in 10% of areas, mainly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan. Min temp: 20-24°C, Max temp: 31-35°C. Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Cool mornings with strong winds. Min temp: 16-21°C, Max temp: 27-31°C. Northeast winds at 15-30 km/h.

Central Region: Temperature drop of 1-2°C, thunderstorms expected in 10% of areas, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Min temp: 24-26°C, Max temp: 33-35°C. Southeast winds at 10-25 km/h.



Eastern Region: Temperature drop of 1-2°C, thunderstorms expected in 10% of areas, mainly in Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Min temp: 22-25°C, Max temp: 32-34°C. Southeast winds at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1 meter, higher near thunderstorms.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of areas, heavy rain in some regions, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Min temp: 23-25°C, Max temp: 32-33°C. Winds at 15-40 km/h, sea waves up to 3 meters.







Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of areas, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Min temp: 24-25°C, Max temp: 33-35°C. Winds at 15-35 km/h, sea waves up to 2 meters.

Residents are urged to stay updated on weather changes, particularly those in the southern regions, and take precautions against heavy rainfall and strong winds.























