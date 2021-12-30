Mask-less Tree Town

Editor;

What’s with all the falangs roaming about Soi Buakhao without masks, or with, not properly in place?

I thought I was doing a falang a favor by reminding one, whom I see quite regularly, that he did not have a mask on. Boy was I abused. In the time of a pandemic it is up to us all to protect oneself and to protect others by wearing a mask.







The police should have constant plain or police attired walking along Soi Buakhao, especially in front of Tree Town to remind all the idiots who do not have a mask on. If they were to fine them, we would see a vast difference to their attitude.

I do not want omicron to infect me, but what can one do?

Yours Faithfully,

Kittachai



























