Mask-less Tree Town

Editor;
What’s with all the falangs roaming about Soi Buakhao without masks, or with, not properly in place?
I thought I was doing a falang a favor by reminding one, whom I see quite regularly, that he did not have a mask on. Boy was I abused. In the time of a pandemic it is up to us all to protect oneself and to protect others by wearing a mask.
The police should have constant plain or police attired walking along Soi Buakhao, especially in front of Tree Town to remind all the idiots who do not have a mask on. If they were to fine them, we would see a vast difference to their attitude.
I do not want omicron to infect me, but what can one do?
Yours Faithfully,
Kittachai