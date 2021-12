The Soi Korphai Community and Grace Bible Church gave away 250 kilograms of rice to children from 50 poor Pattaya families.

Pastor Permpoon Kulpitchayapa led the Christmas Eve charity event in the South Pattaya neighborhood.

The holiday donation of 50 five-kilogram bags of rice valued at 7,000 baht was as part of the Christian church’s observation of Christmas. Following the handout, church members prayed together.