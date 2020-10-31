Jefferies, Lewis, Engelkes and McKenzie win Billabong monthly scramble with 57.5

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Friday, 30 Oct

Plutaluang Golf Club, North and West

Monthly Scramble

The Billabong monthly scramble was held at Plutaluang golf club for a change, and with 10 teams competing. We got away a little early and were given a two tee start, which made for no waiting.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The course has had a lot of rain and no carts were allowed on the fairways, which made for slow going for some of us cripples. Apart from one or two greens that were a bit patchy, the rest were spot on to putt on.



Loading…



We played North and West loops and it was heavy going under foot for most of the course. The last couple of groups got a shower on them but it didn’t last long.

The scoring was exceedingly good with Sandy, Sasicha, Steve Giles and Malcolm Adamson taking 3rd spot with 61.3, which in the scribe’s view would have won the day. But alas not to be.

Gary Ritchie, Neil Decker, Ted Gardner and Chris came in with 58.1 to take 2nd place.

The team of Skip Jefferies, Barry Lewis, Auke Engelkes and Stuart McKenzie came in with an unbelievable score of 57.5 which in the conditions we played in was a great score indeed.

We will be back at the Navy next month for a repeat performance.











