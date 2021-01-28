‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky winners in Singapore receive air tickets and 5-star hotel rooms

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Singapore Office recently presented prizes to three lucky winners of the ‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky draw activity.





Held on 21 January, 2021, the awards ceremony was presided over by His Excellency Dr. Suriya Chindawongse, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Singapore and was also joined by Mr. Dellen Soh, Minor Food Singapore (MFS) Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Mrs. Patsalin Swetarat, Director of the TAT Singapore Office.

Ms. Karen Tan Pui Ling was announced the lucky winner of the Grand Prize – 2 return economy class air tickets to Bangkok and 3-nights’ accommodation at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit inclusive of breakfast for two.

The ‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky draw activity running from 1 November to 31 December, 2020, was organised in partnership with MFS, Singapore’s largest leisure dining restaurant chain operator.







During the two-month period, diners at 22 of MFS’s Thai restaurants were offered a chance to win a trip to Thailand by registering for a lucky draw for every S$60 spent at ThaiExpress and Basil Thai Kitchen, and every S$50 spent at Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice and Sanook Kitchen.

Mrs. Patsalin Swetarat, Director of the TAT Singapore Office, said the lucky draw activity was aimed to keep Thailand top-of-mind among Singaporeans and at the same time to encourage Singaporeans to explore the variety of Thai food in Singapore while leisure outbound travel was still restricted.

The TAT Singapore Office continues to feel the built-up demand for travel from Singaporeans. However, to ensure safe travel for all including the lucky draw winners, the prize expiration dates have been extended until September 2022.













