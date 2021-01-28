Thai Health Minister denies delay and political motive in COVID-19 vaccine procurement

BANGKOK – Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has responded to five questions raised by Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, regarding the government’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement. The questions were posted on Facebook.







The Public Health Minister said there was no delay in procuring the vaccine, and the process was actually fast. The government had to ensure public safety. Mr. Anutin said he is ready to be the first person to be inoculated. He also denied any political motive behind the procurement, and it was not intended to benefit any particular party.





“We now have more information and test results. It’s clear that the selected vaccine, AstraZeneca, is the most appropriate for the situation, the country’s climate and the Thai people. We’re following the process. There’s no delay. The people working at the Ministry of Public Health and I never look at the vaccine issue as a political issue. If we have the vaccine early, it will benefit me as well. Right I also care for myself. I’ve said that there won’t be any problems if I have to be the first to be inoculated. I’ve asked all questions. I can confirm that it has nothing to do with politics. It isn’t to benefit any particular individual or group. Everything is going according to plan and regulations. It’s in line with the academic principles, and has been approved by medical personnel.”

Concerning comments on social media about those under quarantine spotted undertaking activities in public places, Mr. Anutin said this concerns their moral sense, because there are no laws to punish them. If they ignore the doctor’s orders and choose to gather in groups at this time, society has to help out and punish them. (NNT)













