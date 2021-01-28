Bangkok Airways resumes ‘Suvarnabhumi Airport to Trat and Sukhothai’ flights from Feb 1

Bangkok Airways will resume service on its direct Bangkok – Trat and Bangkok – Sukhothai routes, starting from 1 February, 2021, onwards.

The airline operates from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The two domestic flight resumptions bring the total to seven destinations currently served by the airline.



Bangkok – Samui route (round-trip) Bangkok – Phuket route (round-trip) Bangkok – Krabi route (round-trip) Bangkok – Lampang route (round-trip) Bangkok – Chiang Mai route (round-trip) Bangkok – Trat route (round-trip) effective 1 February, 2021 Bangkok – Sukhothai route (round-trip) effective 1 February, 2021

However, the airline’s flights on the Phuket – Hat Yai, Phuket – U-Tapao and Phuket – Samui routes remain temporarily cancelled until 27 March, 2021.

The airline also announced the following temporary operating hours are in effective from today until 27 March, 2021, at its three airports:

-Samui Airport 09.00 – 19.30 Hrs.

-Sukhothai Airport 06.00 – 20.00 Hrs.

-Trat Airport: 08:00 – 17.00 Hrs.







Moreover, the airline’s passenger lounges and service kiosks at all available airports, plus its ticketing office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Headquarters), remain temporarily closed until 28 February, 2021.

Passengers can still reach Bangkok Airways via its Call Centre 1771 and +662 270 6699 (08.00 – 20.00 Hrs.); Email: [email protected], and PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.

Passengers affected by temporary flight reductions and route suspensions may rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who have booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they may contact the airline via the above contact channels. Passengers who have booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.













