Dave (Is there any) Maw gets his Hat-trick 3 in a row

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Monday, February 3 Treasure Hill G.C. Stableford.

Yet again we are struggling with numbers, eight only for Monday’s event at Treasure Hill. A shame for such a good course.





The course as it played was in good nic, but like all courses, lack of water is becoming obvious and we are in desperate need of some rain. There were a few golfers about, but not what I would call big numbers. Again our Asian friends who are visiting must choose to put up with the heat and play at cheaper prices later in the day.

Weather was good to us but as the day got longer the temp got higher making the last hour on the course a little uncomfortable.

We were playing one flight only and again we were only playing the four near the pin novelties, no long first putts.

It was that man again Dave Maw making his name by taking his third game in a row. Thirty four points were enough to give him the win. Second home was Colm Mullen four points in arrears of Dave. Third spot on the podium went to Nick Paplister three points trailing Colm.

Winners from Treasure Hill GC.

1st Dave Maw (17) 34 pts.

2nd Colm Mullen (25) 30 pts.

3rd Nick Paplister (18) 27 pts.

Near pins: #2 Still Waiting, #6 Dave Maw, #13 Troy Pickford, & #17 Dave Maw.