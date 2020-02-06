Rugby School Thailand: where the ‘whole person’ is the whole point

Since opening in September 2017, Rugby School Thailand has gained huge popularity within Thailand’s international school offering, increasing from 120 to almost 700 students currently. This growth is testament to the school’s unique offering, which centres around the mantra: ‘the whole person, the whole point’. This mantra (also intrinsic to the school’s prestigious 453-year-old parent school, Rugby UK) gives children a holistic education, whilst never losing sight of academic excellence.







Rugby School students reap the benefits of the British private school model, where they have smaller classes and longer school days. There is a strong academic focus until 3.15pm each day, when this is set aside in favour of children enjoying sports and an array of co-curricular activities. The variety of opportunity ensures students are constantly exposed to new ideas and always pushing themselves in different areas.

From the age of 2-18, Rugby School Thailand will nurture your child’s development and draw the best from each individual. In Pre-Prep this is about instilling that early love of learning, as the children explore through play. In Prep the pupils start to have subject-specific teachers and prepare for school exams, but over 70 co-curricular activities each term also gives them the fun of exploring and discovering different passions. The Senior School and Sixth Form are about refining subject choices for achieving the best in IGCSE and A Level examinations, whilst preparing students for life after school.

From Year 3 onwards children can board, becoming part of a unique ‘family of friends’. Boarding life at Rugby is happy and fulfilling, reducing commute time and increasing time for study, hobbies and relaxation. It is also one of the best ways to prepare older children for university life.

Discover the school for yourself at one of the forthcoming open events.

Sixth Form Open Evening: Monday 24th February, from 6.30pm. Register at https://www.rugbyschool.ac.th/sixthformevening/

Whole school Open Morning: Friday 13th March, from 9.30am-12pm. Register at https://www.rugbyschool.ac.th/openmorning/

Boarding taster nights (complimentary nights for prospective and existing Senior students): bookings on request, please contact [email protected]

Rugby School Thailand is a co-educational, boarding and day, British international school for 2-18 year-olds. It follows the British curriculum with students taking IGCSE, AS & A level examinations.

For more information on the school visit www.rugbyschool.ac.th