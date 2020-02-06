Kubicki masters Navy

PSC Café Kronborg Golf

Monday, 3rd February Plutaluang East & South Stableford

Café Kronborg golfers Monday played the East and South courses at the Navy – not our preferred nines – but it made a change.





We had to leave the Kronborg early as we had an early tee time but unusually we had a no-show. Driving up Soi Diana we saw our no-show nonchalantly walking towards us. After stopping our bus for the no-show to walk down to the Kronborg to collect his clubs we got away at our usual time with the no-show taking one of the best seats in the bus while four of us had to squeeze into the back seat!

There must have been something strange about the Danes Monday as in the locker room at the golf club a Dane spent several frustrating minutes trying to get into a locker next to mine only to discover that his allocated locker was about 20 feet away on the other side of the room.

What is it sometimes about the Danes – is their eye sight not so good as ours? I was even told that the other day a Dane in our group – after consuming alcohol – fell down a step – how could that possibly have happened?

One Dane, however, showed us that he can read notices in the Kronborg by arriving at the course early, finding his allocated locker quickly, and then discovering that the golfing gods are not always unkind, and wining the B Flight on countback.

The A Flight was won again by our inform organiser Richard Kubicki, who writes notices and can even read putts. He impressively scored 40 points off his new 10 handicap.

We welcomed Jon Dean and our winners today were-

A Flight (0-20)

1st Richard Kubicki (10) 40 points

2nd Kjeld Ravn (19) 38 points

3rd Peter Bygballe (18) 36 points

B Flight (20+)

1st Ronnie Ratte (24) 35 points

2nd Jan Lovgreen (26) 35 points

3rd Tiziano Dal Pastro (26) 32 points