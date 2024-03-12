Global creatives gear up for MIPIM 2024 exhibits in Cannes, France March 12-15

Representatives from several countries have set up their ‘creative city’ exhibition booths for the MIPIM 2024 festival, showcasing their infrastructure capabilities through modern presentations.

This year, the festival features 340 booths from 90 countries worldwide, including Paris, London, Riyadh, Berlin, Osaka, Rome, Copenhagen, Madrid and major provinces of Thailand.







Participants aim to attract businesspeople and investors among the expected 25,000 visitors during the event from March 12th to 15th at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, French Riviera.

For Thailand, key landmarks from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chonburi-Rayong were highlighted, ready for investors, and presented in multimedia exhibitions.







The event is organized in cooperation between the Public Relations Department (PRD) and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), whose representatives discussed the initiative’s background and future plans to make Thailand an attractive country for living, working, and investing. (NNT)































