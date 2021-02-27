Charity Pool match at Richmond Pattaya-Jomtien

On Monday 15th March at 8pm, Paul (Celts) from Richmond Bar will be playing Bjorn (Vikings) Jomtien Beach Pool house in a Charity Pool match to help raise money for free food Friday.

The contest is 8 ball and the 1st person to win 10 frames is the winner.







The competition is over 2 legs; the 1st match at Richmond Soi Welcome on Monday 15th March, with return leg on Monday 22nd March at Jomtien Beach Pool House. Both games start at 8pm.

Why not pop along and see some good pool, and help raise money for a good cause.











