Beter best of a bad lot at Mountain Shadow Golf Club Pattaya

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Café Kronborg 12/03/20

Thursday, March 12 Mountain Shadow Stableford

A small band of golfers headed to Mountain Shadow on Thursday. Our numbers were slightly depleted as some of our regulars had played in the PSC Charity Classic the day before.





The course was quiet and in its usual condition. Even playing of the white tees did not appear to make things any easier for our group. The weather seemed particularly hot which may have had a bearing on the scores.

The top score was 31 points for Karl Beter and Karen Brown. Karl taking the honours on count back.

A few of our people are getting ready to head home as the high season ends. Our scribe for the last four months, Peter Hammond, headed back today. Thanks Peter, see you next season.

1st Karl Beter (34) 31 pts (16 back 9)

2nd Karen Brown (26) 31 pts (15 back 9)

3rd Mashi Kaneta (14) 29 pts

4th Lotte Boskov (22) 27pts











