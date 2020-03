The Royal Thai Navy delivered much needed water to a thirsty Koh Larn.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai received the latest shipment March 13 at the Pattaya tourist island’s Na Ban Pier.







The 1st Naval Area Command regularly has been supplying fresh water for 56 Koh Larn families since early last year.

Koh Larn has been hard hit by drought and the island’s water reserves have dried up. (PCPR)

Loading…