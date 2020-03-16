PM drives all working teams to wipe out coronavirus (Covid-19)

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has convened a meeting of relevant agencies to follow up on the Covid-19 situation. The discussion took place at Government House.







Prime General Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the commander of the Covid-19 Epidemic Situation Management Center, called the urgent meeting of relevant agencies to assess the current situation, at the Covid-19 Epidemic Management Center, Santi Maitri Building, Government House. The Prime Minister urged those in attendance to help create an understanding of the situation among people in society.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda said that since Covid-19 is a new issue for the country, all operations must originate at the center and that everyone has to help one another.

The Covid-19 Epidemic Situation Management Center’s work is divided into six areas consisting of public health, preventive medical supplies, information, foreign affairs, preventive measures and remedies. All are to be directed by the Prime Minister.

Initially, a meeting has been scheduled at 9 a.m. every day to follow up on the situation and report it to the Prime Minister for acknowledgment and further consideration of measures to be taken.











