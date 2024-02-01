BCCT Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard Feb 16, 2024

BCCT MULTI-CHAMBER CONNECTING EASTERN SEABOARD
BCCT with AMCHAM, AustCham, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC and SATCC cordially invites you to the next Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard at The Point, Dusit Thani Pattaya.
Date: Friday 16th February 2024
Time: 6 – 9 pm
Venue: The Point, Dusit Thani Pattaya
Entry: THB 1,100 for BCCT members and THB 2,200 for non-members including buffet food, soft drinks, cider, beer and wine Menu
Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance
Payment:
– Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.
– Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.
*Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. Thank you for your co-operation*
