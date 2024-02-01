Exquisite February Dining Experiences at Royal Cliff Hotels

This February, come and celebrate the festivities at Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Our award-winning chefs and talented team are ready to delight you, your families, friends, and your loved ones in a beautiful setting and capturing every detail. Rest assured that it will be a truly memorable occasion.

Chinese New Year Buffet

10 February 2024 l 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Panorama Restaurant

THB 999++ per person

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with our delicious buffet for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy a variety of famous Chinese dishes such as roasted duck, red BBQ pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and Baked Red Snapper, along with an array of desserts and homemade ice cream.

14 February 2024 | 7:00 PM onward

At the Royal Wing Suites & Spa – Poolside

THB 4,200++ per couple

Theme and decor: Pastel blue

Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts allowed)

Enjoy an enchanting evening with your special partner under the stars featuring the magical blue ocean as your backdrop. Indulge in the special romantic 5-course dinner menu with a choice of premium braised Australian Beef or fresh seared Sea Bass for the main dishes. The enchantment of the Royal Wing Suites and Spa will fill your evening with love and lasting memories.

For more information or to book a table for our two special dinners, please contact

Guest Relations at Tel: 038 250421 ext. 2037

email: [email protected] Line ID: @Royalcliff

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

