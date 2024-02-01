Exquisite February Dining Experiences at Royal Cliff Hotels

This February, come and celebrate the festivities at Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Our award-winning chefs and talented team are ready to delight you, your families, friends, and your loved ones in a beautiful setting and capturing every detail. Rest assured that it will be a truly memorable occasion.
Chinese New Year Buffet
10 February 2024 l 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Panorama Restaurant
THB 999++ per person
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with our delicious buffet for an unforgettable evening. Enjoy a variety of famous Chinese dishes such as roasted duck, red BBQ pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and Baked Red Snapper, along with an array of desserts and homemade ice cream.
14 February 2024 | 7:00 PM onward
At the Royal Wing Suites & Spa – Poolside
THB 4,200++ per couple
Theme and decor: Pastel blue
Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts allowed)
Enjoy an enchanting evening with your special partner under the stars featuring the magical blue ocean as your backdrop. Indulge in the special romantic 5-course dinner menu with a choice of premium braised Australian Beef or fresh seared Sea Bass for the main dishes. The enchantment of the Royal Wing Suites and Spa will fill your evening with love and lasting memories.
For more information or to book a table for our two special dinners, please contact
Guest Relations at Tel: 038 250421 ext. 2037
email: [email protected] Line ID: @Royalcliff
Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff
Website: www.royalcliff.com