Barry Lewis takes top spot for second time in two weeks

PSC Golf

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Green Valley

Stableford

Green Valley for our usual weekly venue for golf. The day was well looked after by Wayne Cotterell and Sel Wegner in Captain Cripple’s absence.







I have been told the course was in great condition but it can’t have been that good, looking at the scores that were tendered after the game. It was perfect day for golf with just some fluffy clouds and, as per usual at this time of the year, the temperature was just fantastic.

Taking 3rd spot on a count back was John Seton with 32 points. Auke Engelkes took 2nd with the same score.

For the second time in two weeks, Barry Lewis took the top spot with 34 points.

There was only one two coming from Jeff North.











