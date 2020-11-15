We ask for 40 points – George delivers

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Nov. 12

Eastern Star

Stableford

Following a difficult day on Tuesday playing from the longer yellow tees in very windy conditions at Khao Kheow, it was decided to give the players an easy day.







So, with the breeze much gentler at the first tee, we played the shorter yellow tees and, with a smile, we reckoned someone should make forty points.

George Mueller won in the wind on Tuesday and carried on that form in the shorter game today, and did as asked by making exactly 40 points with a solid 21 points on the back nine.



Billy Buchanan, showing good form, was clubhouse leader right up until George got in. Billy had a very credible 39 points to lose by a whisker, having 19 points back nine.

A mention about Peter Allen here. He is a high handicapper and can sometimes pull out a big score. 37 points is a very good effort. Unfortunately, only two placings on the podium today, but he was very happy with himself.

Winners at Eastern Star

1st Place – George Mueller (15) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Billy Buchanan (14) – 39 pts

There was some trepidation about coming to Eastern Star because reports on the condition of the greens was not encouraging. However, there has been a lot of work put into them in the past couple of weeks and they have come up a treat.









Our seven players had nothing but praise for the vast improvement, so hats off to the ground staff for a fine job.

As can be seen by the scores, the rest of the course is also in very good order with plenty of run on the nicely cut fairways, while a nice breeze kept playing conditions comfortable.











