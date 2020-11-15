Thais and expats advised to take good care of their health during winter season

The Ministry of Public Health has advised the general public to keep an eye on their health in winter, especially for flu-like symptoms which could be from COVID-19. The ministry has also warned the public to be cautious of handling virus contaminated parcels. The concerns are conveyed to all Thais and foreigners residing in Thailand.







The Department of Disease Control’s (DDC) Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn has issued a warning regarding the increase in the number of common cold and flu cases during the winter season, which has posed concerns on the possible spread of COVID-19 due to the nature of symptoms these diseases share.

Members of the general public are encouraged to monitor their own health and that of others near them. Persons experiencing fever, coughs, a sore throat, respiratory symptoms, and loss of taste or smell after visiting a community or crowded area should immediately wear a face covering, and seek medical attention.

The Ministry of Public Health is concerned with reports in foreign countries of COVID-19 contracted from viruses on parcels. The ministry is encouraging the public to wash their hands after receiving any parcels, and clean the packaging with alcohol whenever possible. They should also be wearing a face covering when receiving a delivery from a courier. (NNT)











