Wat Sutthawat School runs fire drill

Pattaya students practiced basic fire-fighting and evacuation skills at Wat Sutthawat School.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the Sept. 9 fire drill based on a scenario of an electrical short sparking a fire that spread quickly on campus.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

In the scenario, 15 students were stuck in the fire, five passed out on the third floor and five others suffered burns the arms and legs.

Teachers called the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to stop the fire while teachers and fellow students applied first aid and evacuated the building.

Loading…











